Classic Rock Almanac April 21, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1963-The Beatles and The Rolling Stones meet for the first time during a Stones' performance at the Crawdaddy Club. "We got all nervous," said Bill Wyman, "but then we had a chat with them afterwards and stayed up all night rapping and became really good mates."

1969-Janis Joplin makes her first London concert appearance at Royal Albert Hall, a performance considered by many to be one of the best of her career.

1970-Elton John makes his solo concert debut, opening for T. Rex in London, England.

1973-Alice Cooper had the #1 album in the US with their sixth studio LP, "Billion Dollar Babies". The effort also topped the chart in the UK. In keeping with the band's controversial style, the lyrics covered topics such as necrophilia, the fear of dentists, horror, and sexual harassment. The album would be certified Platinum in 1986.

1976-Former Raspberries lead singer Eric Carmen enters the US Pop chart with his first and biggest solo hit, "All by Myself". The record would reach #2 on Billboard's Hot 100, #1 on the Cash Box Top 100 and #12 in the UK.

1984-Phil Collins started a three week stay at #1 on the US singles chart with "Against All Odds". It was a #2 hit in the UK.

1990-A record setting crowd of 184,000 jammed a soccer stadium in Rio de Janeiro to see Paul McCartney's final show of his 33-city tour. The previous record was held by Frank Sinatra, who attracted 175,000 to the same stadium in 1980.

1993-Former Rolling Stone bassist Bill Wyman married for the third time. Wyman, who was 56, married 33-year-old American fashion designer Suzanne Accosta in the medieval French village of Saint-Paul-de-Vence. Wyman's second marriage to teenager Mandy Smith in 1989 ended after less than two years.

2009-Don Henley filed a lawsuit against Republican politician Charles DeVore for using two of his songs, "The Boys of Summer" and "All She Wants To Do Is Dance" in campaign ads that appeared on YouTube.

2009-Bob Seger was named in a negligence lawsuit filed by a man who says he suffered injuries when his motorcycle was struck by the rocker's 2004 Lexus driven by Seger's bass player Christopher Campbell. Campbell was ticketed for failure to stop after the accident, which happened about 30 miles northwest of Detroit.

2010-Elton John made an appearance on American Idol's Idol Gives Back, where he seemed to struggle vocally to get through his 1970 composition "Your Song". Also appearing were Jeff Beck, Black Eyed Peas, Alicia Keys and Carrie Underwood.

2016-Prince, the singer / songwriter and multi-instrumentalist died at the age of 57 after suffering flu-like symptoms for several weeks. Born Prince Rogers Nelson, he had 32 Billboard Top 40 entries between 1979 and 1999 including "Little Red Corvette", "When Doves Cry", "Purple Rain" and "Sign O' The Times". Over the course of his career he sold over 100 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling artists of all time. He won seven Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe and an Academy Award and was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2004, the first year of his eligibility.

BORN TODAY

1947-James Osterberg (Iggy Pop)

singer-songwriter, musician and actor, member of The Stooges and solo artist

1947-John Weider

plays guitar, bass, and violin. He is best known as the guitarist for Eric Burdon & the Animals from 1966 to 1968. He was also the bass player for Family from 1969 to 1971.

1959-Robert Smith

Singer, songwriter and musician with The Cure.