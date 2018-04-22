Classic Rock Almanac April 22, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2011-Bryan Adams and wife Alicia Grimaldi have a daughter, Mirabella Bunny.

2008-After postponing two shows in the wake of organist Danny Federici's death, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band resume their U-S tour. The show opens with a video tribute to Federici, and then keyboardist Roy Bittan plays the intro to "Backstreets" while a spotlight shines on the unmanned organ where Federici usually stood.

1993-The Who's Tommy opens on Broadway.

1981-Eric Clapton lands in a Seattle hospital for bruised ribs and a cut shin suffered in a car accident.

1978-The Blues Brothers make their debut in a skit on Saturday Night Live. John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd introduce the show by performing "Hey Bartender" with Paul Shaffer as Don Kirshner.

1976-A show by Bob Dylan's Rolling Thunder Revue in Clearwater, Florida is taped for a possible T-V broadcast. But Dylan scraps the footage and goes with a later show taped in Fort Collins, Colorado.

1974-Roger Daltrey begins shooting his starring role in the Ken Russell film of The Who's rock opera Tommy.

1972-John Lennon and Yoko Ono speak at a peace rally in New York's Duffy Square.

1970-Paul McCartney, in a London Evening Standard interview, criticizes Phil Spector's arrangement of "The Long and Winding Road." "I couldn't believe it. I would never have female voices on a Beatles record." He says no one asked him about adding harps, horns and orchestra or choir to the original tracks.

1969-John Lennon legally changes his middle name from Winston to Ono. He says, "Yoko changed her name for me. I've changed mine for her. One for both. Both for each other."

1969-The Who give the first complete live performance of Tommy at the Bolton Institute of Technology in Bolton, England, although its "official" live premiere wouldn't come until a press event in early May at Ronnie Scott's Club in London.

1966-The Troggs release "Wild Thing."

BIRTHDAYS

Paul Carrack - 67 years old

The British singer-keyboardist sang lead on Ace's "How Long," Squeeze's "Tempted" and Mike & the Mechanics' "All I Need Is a Miracle." He had his own Top 10 hit in 1988 with "Don't Shed a Tear." Born 1951.

Peter Frampton - 68 years old

The English singer-guitarist played in The Herd and Humble Pie and led Frampton's Camel before Frampton Comes Alive made him a star in '76. I'm in You, his 1977 studio follow-up, failed to sell as well. In '78, he played "Billy Shears" in the disastrous Sergeant Pepper. He continues to record and tour. Born 1950.

Glen Campbell - Died in 2017

The guitarist and singer became a late-'60s star with "Wichita Lineman," "Galveston" and "By the Time I Get to Phoenix." Frequent appearances on The Smothers Brothers' TV show got him a CBS series in 1969 and a role in John Wayne's True Grit. He toured as a member of The Beach Boys in 1965 and was a member of The Wrecking Crew, playing on many artists' hits. Suffering from Alzheimer's, he wrote and recorded "I'm Not Gonna Miss You" in 2014, which was nominated for an Oscar and won a Grammy. He died on August 8th, 2017 at the age of 81. Born 1936.