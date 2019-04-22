Classic Rock Almanac April 22, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1969-The Who give their first complete live performance of the Rock opera Tommy at a show in Dolton, England.

1978-Bob Marley And The Wailers perform at the One Love Peace Concert in Jamaica. It was Marley's first public appearance in Jamaica since being wounded in an assassination attempt a year and a half earlier.

1979-The Rolling Stones played two concerts for the blind at the Civic Auditorium in Oshawa, Ontario. The shows were done in lieu of a jail sentence for guitarist Keith Richards, who was convicted of heroin possession in Toronto two years earlier.

1993-The Who's Rock Opera Tommy opened on Broadway.

2013-Richie Havens, who rose to fame as the opening act at the Woodstock Festival in 1969, died following a heart attack at the age of 72. During his lengthy career he scored just one Billboard Top 40 hit, a cover of George Harrison's "Here Comes The Sun", which reached #16 in 1971.

BORN TODAY

1937-Jack Nitzsche

producer, songwriter. Produced The Rolling Stones, Neil Young and The Walker Brothers.

1944-Howard Wyeth

drummer who has worked with Bob Dylan, Don McLean, Joan Baez, Joni Mitchell. He died of a heart attack 27th March 1996.

1950-Peter Frampton

The Herd, solo