Classic Rock Almanac April 22, 2019
ANNIVERSARIES
1969-The Who give their first complete live performance of the Rock opera Tommy at a show in Dolton, England.
1978-Bob Marley And The Wailers perform at the One Love Peace Concert in Jamaica. It was Marley's first public appearance in Jamaica since being wounded in an assassination attempt a year and a half earlier.
1979-The Rolling Stones played two concerts for the blind at the Civic Auditorium in Oshawa, Ontario. The shows were done in lieu of a jail sentence for guitarist Keith Richards, who was convicted of heroin possession in Toronto two years earlier.
1993-The Who's Rock Opera Tommy opened on Broadway.
2013-Richie Havens, who rose to fame as the opening act at the Woodstock Festival in 1969, died following a heart attack at the age of 72. During his lengthy career he scored just one Billboard Top 40 hit, a cover of George Harrison's "Here Comes The Sun", which reached #16 in 1971.
BORN TODAY
1937-Jack Nitzsche
producer, songwriter. Produced The Rolling Stones, Neil Young and The Walker Brothers.
1944-Howard Wyeth
drummer who has worked with Bob Dylan, Don McLean, Joan Baez, Joni Mitchell. He died of a heart attack 27th March 1996.
1950-Peter Frampton
The Herd, solo