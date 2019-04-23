Classic Rock Almanac April 23, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1960-John Lennon and Paul McCartney appeared as The Nerk Twins at The Fox And Hounds pub in Caversham, Berkshire.

1962-A song called "My Bonnie" by Tony Sheridan and The Beatles was issued in America on the Decca label. It was the first commercial release anywhere in the world to carry The Beatles name. John Lennon would later say "It's just Tony Sheridan singing with us banging in the background. They're flogging it, but I wish they'd just shut up! It's terrible! It could be anybody." The mono 45 failed to chart on Billboard or Cashbox.

1991-Johnny Thunders, the guitarist who rose to fame with The New York Dolls, died at the age of 38. The cause of death appeared to be drug-related, but it has also been speculated that foul play may have been involved.

1995-The Sunday Times of London reported that a Liverpool man, Peter Hodgson, had found a tape in his attic containing 16 of The Beatles' earliest recordings made in 1959. The session included "Hello Little Girl", a Lennon-McCartney composition that The Beatles never recorded commercially and Ray Charles' "Hallelujah, I Love Her So". The tape had been made on a reel-to-reel recorder that Hodgson's father had lent to Paul McCartney.

2008-Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora was sentenced to three years probation after admitting to driving under the influence of alcohol.

BORN TODAY

1936-Roy Orbison

singer-songwriter. Orbison died of a heart attack on 6 December 1988.

1960-Steve Clark

guitarist with Def Leppard