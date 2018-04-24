Classic Rock Almanac April 24, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Bob Weir and Mickey Hart announce the donation of The Grateful Dead's archives to the University of California at Santa Cruz. The archive includes business records, correspondence, photographs, show files with tickets and backstage passes, promotional items, press clips, awards, unreleased videos, interviews and TV appearances.

2008-Cheap Trick play a 30th anniversary concert at the Budokan in Tokyo, where they recorded their 1979 album Live at Budokan.

2001-Paul McCartney reads from his first collection of poems, Blackbird Singing, to an audience of wildly cheering fans at New York's 92nd Street Y.

1993-Willie Nelson, John Cougar Mellencamp and Neil Young are among the 40 artists playing Farm Aid Six in Ames, Iowa.

1992-David Bowie marries model Iman in Switzerland.

1989-Tom Petty releases his first solo album, Full Moon Fever, which he co-produces with Jeff Lynne and Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell.

1982-John Cougar, who has had little success as a performer but had his song "I Need a Lover" become a smash for Pat Benatar, relaunches his career. "Hurts So Good" enters the chart at number-83 on its way to number-two. "Jack and Diane" and American Fool, the album containing both singles, make it to number-one.

1976-Paul McCartney visits John Lennon and Yoko Ono at the Dakota in New York. They happen to be watching Saturday Night Live on the night that producer Lorne Michaels offers The Beatles $3,000 to reunite on the show. Lennon later told an interviewer they actually considered going down to NBC studios during the broadcast but were too tired (or stoned). The evening's events later become the subject of a TV movie.

1974-Grand Funk Railroad gets a gold record for "The Loco-motion," a cover of Little Eva's 1962 hit.

1972-John Lennon releases "Woman Is the Ni**er of the World." He promotes the single with an appearance on that night's Dick Cavett Show. The controversial song reaches number-57 despite a widespread radio boycott.

1970-Jefferson Airplane singer Grace Slick is invited to a party at the White House by Tricia Nixon, daughter of the President. Slick shows up with "escort" Abbie Hoffman, who is on trial for conspiring to riot at the 1968 Democratic National Convention. Hoffman is denied entrance, and Slick leaves.

1964-The Beatles wrap up shooting on A Hard Day's Night in London. New York D-J Murray the K visits the set and joins them afterward at the Turk's Head pub.

BIRTHDAYS

Jack Blades - 64 years old

Solo/Night Ranger/Shaw Blades/ex-Rubicon/ex-Damn Yankees singer-bassist. Born 1954.

Glenn Cornick - Died in 2014

Jethro Tull's original bassist, who went on to play in such bands as Wild Turkey and Bob Welch's Paris, died in Hawaii of congestive heart failure on August 28th, 2014. He was 67. Born 1947.

Doug "Cosmo" Clifford - 73 years old

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame drummer of Creedence Clearwater Revival, whose chart run tallied nine straight Top 10 hits from 1969 to '71 ("Proud Mary" to "Sweet Hitch-Hiker"), now plays in Creedence Clearwater Revisited. Born 1945.