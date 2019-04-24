Classic Rock Almanac April 24, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1970-Grace Slick of Jefferson Airplane is inadvertently invited to Tricia Nixon's White House party. Guards stop her escort, Chicago Seven defendant Abbie Hoffman, and both leave without incident.

1971-Fleetwood Mac announce that guitarist Bob Welsh will be the replacement for the departed Jeremy Spencer.

1975-27 year old Peter Ham, singer / guitarist for Badfinger, committed suicide by hanging himself in the garage of his home. He was reported to be deeply depressed by financial problems the group was having and left a note blaming the group's manager for his troubles.

1976-Wings' "At The Speed Of Sound" went to #1 on the US album chart. It was Paul McCartney's fifth #1 after he left The Beatles.

1976-Led Zeppelin had their sixth UK #1 album when "Presence" went to the top.

1982-Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder were at #1 on the UK singles chart with "Ebony And Ivory". This was McCartney's 24th #1 as a songwriter.

1990-The road crew for Roger Waters discovered an unexploded World War II bomb while constructing the set for The Wall concert in Potsdamer Platz, Germany.

2012-Ozzy Osbourne became a grandfather when his son Jack's fiancee, Lisa Stelly, gave birth to the couple's first child.

BORN TODAY

1945-Doug Clifford

drummer with Creedence Clearwater Revival

1947-Glenn Cornick

bass guitarist with Jethro Tull from 1967 to late 1970.

1954-Jack Blades

bassist with Night Ranger and Damn Yankees