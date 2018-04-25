Classic Rock Almanac April 25, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Bono appears on Idol Gives Back, a special charity-themed edition of American Idol.

2006-Bruce Springsteen releases We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions, a collection of 13 songs recorded by legendary folk singer and social activist Pete Seeger.

2005-Bruce Springsteen kicks off his Devils and Dust tour in Detroit.

2004-Billy Joel gets into his third car accident in two years: he slams his car into a house in Bayville, New York and walks away unhurt.

1999-Paul Simon performs "Mrs. Robinson" at Yankee Stadium as part of a ceremony honoring then-recently deceased Yankee hero Joe DiMaggio.

1997-U2's PopMart Tour begins in Las Vegas. It goes on to become the year's second-highest-grossing tour ($79.1 million), after The Rolling Stones' ($89.3 million). But the following night's live U2 TV special sets a record for low ratings.

1981-Paul McCartney folds Wings after the departure of singer-guitarist (and former Moody Blues leader) Denny Laine.

1979-The Ramones' Rock and Roll High School movie has its premiere.

1977-The Eagles, whose "Hotel California" is a Top 10 hit, kick off a four-week European tour at Wembley Stadium in London.

1976-Paul McCartney stops by John Lennon's New York apartment again, after visiting the night before - when the former partners watched the Saturday Night Live episode on which Lorne Michaels offered the group three-thousand dollars to reunite. This time, however, he's not welcomed. In a 1980 interview, John recalled telling Paul, "It's not 1956, and turning up at the door isn't the same anymore." Busy raising baby Sean, John scolds Paul for dropping in, and the two legends never meet again.

1976-Aerosmith producer Jack Douglas, visiting relatives in Waukesha, Wisconsin, is persuaded by his brother-in-law to see Cheap Trick play at a local bowling alley. The next day, Douglas calls Tom Werman, the head of A&R for Epic Records, and urges him to sign the band (which he does).

1975-ABC airs Alice Cooper: The Nightmare, a late-night special featuring the singer and a series of vignettes with Vincent Price.

1974-According to Rolling Stone, Ray Stevens' novelty hit, "The Streak," has led to naked runners at concerts by Yes, Gregg Allman and The Beach Boys, victimized by their own Mike Love and Dennis Wilson.

1974-Gregg Allman plays the last date of his first solo tour. "I want to squelch a few rumors right now," he tells the Cincinnati crowd before bringing on the rest of the Allman Brothers Band for a 90-minute encore.

1974-Pamela Courson Morrison, the widow of Jim Morrison, dies of a heroin overdose in her Hollywood apartment. She was 27 years old, the same age Jim was when he died three years earlier.

1968-The Beatles refuse to perform for the Queen of England at a British Olympic Appeal Fund show. Ringo Starr explains, "Our decision would be the same no matter what the cause. We don't do benefits."

1966-Nearly five months after its British release, The Who's first album is released in the U.S. as The Who Sings My Generation.

BIRTHDAYS

Steve Ferrone - 68 years old

The drummer has played with Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Duran Duran and the Average White Band. Born 1950.

Stu Cook - 73 years old

Creedence Clearwater Revisited/ex-Creedence Clearwater Revival bassist. Born 1945.

Vassar Clements - Died in 2005

The fiddler played with Bill Monroe's Blue Grass Boys, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Country Gazette. He also worked with Paul McCartney, The Grateful Dead, The Allman Brothers and Linda Ronstadt. He died of cancer August 16th, 2005 at 77. Born 1928.

Albert King - Died in 1992

The left-handed blues guitarist and singer ("Born Under a Bad Sign," "Crosscut Saw") was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame posthumously in 2013. King -- no relation to Kings B.B. or Freddie -- died of a heart attack December 21st, 1992 at 69. Born 1923.