Classic Rock Almanac April 25, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1968-The Beatles refuse to perform for the Queen of England at a British Olympic Appeal Fund show. Ringo Starr would later explain, "Our decision would be the same no matter what the cause. We don't do benefits."

1974-Jim Morrison's 27 year old widow, Pam Morrison, died in her Hollywood apartment. Police think she's been using heroin for about a year and speculate she died of an overdose.

1978-Queen's single "We Are the Champions" was certified Platinum after reaching number two on the UK Singles Chart and number four on the Billboard Hot 100.

1981-Paul McCartney, who is reluctant to tour because of death threats he was receiving in the wake of John Lennon's murder, decides to disband Wings.

1990-The Fender Stratocaster that Jimi Hendrix used to perform the "Star Spangled Banner" at Woodstock is auctioned off in London for $295,000.

1994-The Eagles played the first of two shows where they recorded their "Hell Freezes Over" album. Don Henley, Glenn Frey, Joe Walsh, Don Felder and Timothy B. Schmit first got back together the previous December for the making of a Travis Tritt video of their song, "Take It Easy", that was included on an Eagles tribute CD. The video from Hell Freezes Over was later released in CD and DVD form and includes an excellent acoustic rendition of "Hotel California", as well as live versions of most of their hit songs. The name of the album was taken from an earlier quote by Glen Frey, who responded to the question "When will the Eagles get back together?"

2004-Billy Joel lost control of his car on a rain-slicked road in Bayville, New York and crashed into a house. No one in the building was injured and the piano man walked away unscathed.

2015-Eagles' drummer Don Henley lashed out on his Facebook page against fans using cell phones to capture images and video at the band's concerts. "The madness, the rudeness, the thoughtlessness must stop. Constantly looking at the world through a viewfinder is not seeing. Listening to live music while recording on a smartphone is not hearing. Experiencing life second-hand is not living. Be here now." At Eagles' shows on their most recent tour, ushers were instructed to reprimand those who ignored the ban and remove repeat offenders.

BORN TODAY

1923-Albert King

blues guitarist and singer.He died of a heart attack on 21 December 1992.

1945-Stu Cook

bassist with Creedence Clearwater Revival.

1950-Steve Ferrone

former drummer with the Average White Band. Ferrone is best known for being the drummer for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, replacing original drummer Stan Lynch in 1994.