Classic Rock Almanac April 26, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1994-Grace Slick pleads guilty to pointing a shotgun at police in her Tiburon, California, home.

1982-Supposedly on his way to The Clash's West London rehearsal studio, singer-guitarist Joe Strummer goes AWOL for an unannounced holiday in France. His disappearance forces the cancellation of the band's UK tour and puts a June US tour in doubt.

1978-Ringo Starr's special, Ringo - a musical version of The Prince and the Pauper, narrated by George Harrison - airs on American T-V to poor ratings.

1965-Bob Dylan arrives in London and holds a 9:30 pm press conference at Heathrow Airport. Asked "What's your real message?" Dylan replies, "Keep a good head and always carry a light bulb." He is also interviewed by phone for a BBC radio show and gives his first British concert four nights later.

BIRTHDAYS

John Corabi - 59 years old

Dead Daisies/ESP/ex-Ratt/ex-Union/ex-Motley Crue/ex-Scream singer-guitarist. Born 1959.

Gary Wright - 75 years old

The Spooky Tooth and solo keyboardist-singer -- best known for "Dream Weaver" and "Love Is Alive" -- was a close friend of George Harrison's and played on "My Sweet Lord." Born 1943.

Duane Eddy - 80 years old

In 1987, the influential Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist known for his late '50s and early '60s instrumental hits released a self-titled album with production by Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne and Ry Cooder. Born 1938.