Classic Rock Almanac April 26, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1971-John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison officially end their plans to appeal Paul McCartney's efforts to legally dissolve The Beatles.

1978-Ringo Starr's TV special, Ringo, a musical version of The Prince and the Pauper airs on American television. Ringo played both characters and George Harrison provided the narration, but the effort still finishes 53rd out of 65 shows.

1994-Grace Slick pleads guilty to pointing a shotgun at police in her Tiburon, California home on March 5, 1994. She says that she was under stress because her Mill Valley home had burned down the previous Fall and she lost most of her possessions. On June 7th, she will be sentenced to 200 hours of community service and four Alcoholics Anonymous meetings a week for three months.

2007-During opening statements in Phil Spector's murder trial, defense attorney Bruce Cutler told the jury that before police even had a cause of death, they had murder on their mind. "Fame and success come back to haunt you." After months of testimony, jurors would announce a deadlock of ten for guilty and two for not guilty. The judge then declared a mistrial and a new trial was slated to begin in August, 2008. Spector was convicted on April 14th, 2009.

2016-In the first week after the death of Pop star Prince, fans bought 654,000 copies of his albums and downloaded 2.82 million of his songs. "The Very Best of Prince", "Purple Rain" and "The Hits / The B-Sides" re-entered the Billboard 200 albums chart at 1, 2 and 6, respectively.

2016-The National Film And Sound Archive of Australia published previously unseen footage of The Beatles getting ready for a television performance in Manchester on November 1st, 1965. The 49 second silent video was donated by Melinda Doring, daughter of make-up artist Dawn Swane, who shot the original film while helping to prepare the band for their show.

BORN TODAY

1945-Gary Wright

singer, songwriter who was a member of Spooky Tooth.

1945-Mike Finnigan

keyboard player and vocalist his speciality being the B3 Hammond Organ. Finnigan has worked with many artists including, Jimi Hendrix (Electric Ladyland), Joe Cocker, Crosby Stills and Nash, Peter Frampton, Cher, Ringo Starr, Leonard Cohen, Tower of Power and Rod Stewart.

1961-Chris Mars

drummer from The Replacements.