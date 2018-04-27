Classic Rock Almanac April 27, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-John Mellencamp entertains 300 wounded men and women of America's Armed Forces inside the Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington D-C.

2001-Eddie Van Halen confirms rumors that he has cancer. He writes on the band's website, "Although it's hard to say when, there's a good chance I will be cancer-free in the near future. I just want to thank all of you for your concern and support."

1985-We Are the World, an album by the all-star assembly of artists calling itself USA for Africa, hits number-one in Billboard, where it spends three weeks.

1981-Ringo Starr marries his Caveman co-star, Barbara Bach. Paul McCartney and George Harrison attend the wedding, but the three former Beatles don't play together.

1975-Pink Floyd end a five-night engagement at the LA Sports Arena, during which 511 fans are arrested for various offenses, mostly marijuana possession.

1974-Chicago Seven, featuring "I've Been Searching for So Long" and "Wishing You Were Here," is the number-one-selling album.

1968-Simon & Garfunkel's "Mrs. Robinson" single breaks onto the Billboard chart. It reaches number-one five weeks later.

1965-The Who play the final show of their legendary "Maximum R-&-B" residency at the Marquee Club on Wardour Street in London.

1964-John Lennon's book, In His Own Write, hits U-S stores with an initial print run of 90-thousand copies.

1963-The Beatles' "From Me to You" becomes their first single to hit number-one on Britain's New Musical Express singles chart.

BIRTHDAYS

Ace Frehley (Paul Frehley) - 67 years old

The original guitarist in KISS left the band in 1982, had a solo career with Frehley's Comet, and then rejoined KISS in 1996. While still a member of KISS, he had a solo hit with "New York Groove" (which he sang) in 1978. Born 1951.

Pete Ham - Died in 1975

The singer-guitarist led Badfinger, the Welsh band discovered and signed to Apple by The Beatles. Their early '70s hits included "Come and Get It" (written by Paul McCartney), "Day After Day" and "Baby Blue." After Apple's demise, Badfinger signed to Warner Brothers, but broke up in 1975. Ham took his life April 23rd, 1975 four days before what would have been his 28th birthday. Born 1947.