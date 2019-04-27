Classic Rock Almanac April 27, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1969-Joe Cocker makes his American TV debut on The Ed Sullivan Show before embarking on a tour.

1976-David Bowie was detained at the border between Poland and Russia while customs officials confiscated some Nazi memorabilia he had collected. Bowie claimed that the material was being used for research on a movie project about Nazi propaganda leader Joseph Paul Goebbels.

1981-Ringo Starr married Barbara Bach, a former James Bond girl. The pair met while filming the movie, Caveman, with Dennis Quaid and Shelley Long. In attendance at the wedding were George Harrison and Paul McCartney. Though the New York Post reported the trio "sounded as if they'd never been apart," the three ex-Beatles did not play together.

2017-Guitarist Craig Chaquico filed a lawsuit to prevent some of his former bandmates from using the name Jefferson Starship. Chaquico said the band's members agreed to retire the name after founding member Paul Kantner left the group in 1985. Chaquico allowed Kantner to use the Jefferson Starship name for several years, but that right ended when Kantner died in 2016, the lawsuit said.

BORN TODAY

1947-Peter Ham

singer, songwriter and guitarist who was a member of The Iveys and then Badfinger.

1951-Paul "Ace" Frehley

KISS