Classic Rock Almanac April 28, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Scott Weiland is slapped with an eight-day jail sentence after entering a no-contest plea for driving under the influence of drugs. Weiland ends up serving only eight hours.

1999-Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

1990-Guns n' Roses singer Axl Rose marries Erin Everly, daughter of Don Everly (Everly Brothers), in Las Vegas. The union is annulled nine months later amid her claims of spousal abuse.

1987-On a plane filled with students returning to Boston from spring break in Miami, Ozzy Osbourne buys three rounds of drinks and sings "Crazy Train" over the PA.

1980-Marshall Tucker Band bassist Tommy Caldwell dies of injuries sustained in a car accident in his hometown of Spartanburg, SC. He was 30.

1978-On its first tour of Japan, Cheap Trick plays Tokyo’s Budokan. Live recordings from the show (and two others) are later released as the band's breakthrough album, Cheap Trick at Budokan.

1976-The Rolling Stones kick off a two-month European tour with a show in Frankfurt, Germany. Eric Clapton is their special guest. The Stones' set for the tour includes such classics as "Honky Tonk Women" and "You Can't Always Get What You Want."

1975-Ringo Starr is a guest on NBC's Smothers Brothers Show. Tom and Dick join him for "The No No Song" and screen the video clip of "Snookeroo."

1967-The Rolling Stones' wild European tour lands them coverage in Time magazine. The memorable quote comes from manager Andrew Oldham: "Pop music is sex and you have to hit them in the face with it."

BIRTHDAYS

Kim Gordon - 65 years old

She was the bassist-singer in Sonic Youth with her husband, guitarist-singer Thurston Moore, but the long-running New York band -- along with their marriage -- ended in 2011. Born 1953.

Chuck Leavell - 66 years old

The keyboardist has played with The Rolling Stones, Sea Level and The Allman Brothers. Born 1952.