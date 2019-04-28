Classic Rock Almanac April 28, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1990-Jon Bon Jovi marries his high school sweetheart, Dorothea Hurley, at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. The two are still together and have four children.

2011-Recording equipment seller MJQ Ltd. announced that it would be auctioning off microphones and equipment from John Lennon's home studio, on which he recorded early solo albums and his hit song "Imagine". The microphones were expected to fetch at least 5,000 pounds each.

2015-Paul McCartney played Japan's famed Nippon Budokan where he included a performance of "Another Girl" 'live' for the first time ever. The song, included on The Beatles' 1965 album "Help", had never been played on stage anywhere by the band or any of its members solo.

BORN TODAY

1945-John Wolters

drums, Dr Hook

1952-Chuck Leavell

member of the The Allman Brothers Band during the height of their 1970s popularity. He is the longtime keyboardist and musical director with The Rolling Stones and Leavell has also toured and recorded with Eric Clapton, George Harrison, David Gilmour and John Mayer.