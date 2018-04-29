Classic Rock Almanac April 29, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2011-David Mason, the London session musician whose piccolo trumpet was featured on The Beatles' " Penny Lane" dies of leukemia at 80.

2008-Tom Petty, Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench's pre-Heartbreakers band, Mudcrutch, finally release their (newly recorded) self-titled debut album. The group also includes original drummer Randall Marsh and original guitarist Tom Leadon, brother of the Eagles Bernie Leadon.

2007-The annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California comes to a close with reunion performances by Rage Against the Machine and Crowded House.

1999-Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee announces he is leaving the band to work on his new project, Methods of Mayhem. The band will replace Lee with ex-Ozzy Osbourne drummer Randy Castillo.

1988-Eric Clapton files for divorce from Patti Boyd, about whom he wrote "Layla.

1980-Bob Seger's Against the Wind is certified gold. The album spends six weeks at number-one and yields four Top 40 hits.

1976-After playing a Memphis show, in which "Knock on Wood" singer Eddie Floyd joined him onstage, Bruce Springsteen jumps the fence at Graceland in hopes of meeting Elvis Presley. He is stopped by guards who lead him away without visiting The King, even after the Boss tells them he's appeared simultaneously on the covers of Time and Newsweek.

1973-More than 80 people, including 28 policemen, are hurt and 50 arrests are made when police fire tear gas canisters into a crowd attempting to enter a Stockton, California concert by Elvin Bishop, Canned Heat, Buddy Miles and Fleetwood Mac.

1970-In London, George Harrison says The Beatles will eventually reunite and announces plans for his first post-Beatles solo alb

BIRTHDAYS

Klaus Voorman - 76 years old

The German graphic designer became close friend of The Beatles (he did the Grammy-winning front cover artwork for Revolver). He played bass in Manfred Mann and The Plastic Ono Band and has produced bands, including the German group Trio. Born 1942.

Willie Nelson - 85 years old

The Country Music Hall of Famer is also an actor (Honeysuckle Rose, The Electric Horseman) and a noted pothead. As a songwriter, he has had an impact far beyond country: "Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain," "On the Road Again," "Always on My Mind," "Crazy," "Funny (How Time Slips Away)." Born 1933.