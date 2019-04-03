Classic Rock Almanac April 3, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-Bob Dylan made his first entry on the UK charts with "The Times They Are A-Changin'", which would reach #9.

1969-The Doors' Jim Morrison turns himself in to the FBI in Los Angeles. He is charged with inter-state flight to avoid prosecution on six charges of lewd behavior and public exposure at a concert in Miami on March 2nd, 1969. He is later released on $2000 bail.

1973-Capitol Records issued two Beatles' greatest hits packages - "The Beatles: 1962-1966" and "The Beatles: 1967-1970". Fans call them "the red album" and "the blue album".

1989-23 people were arrested after several thousand fans without tickets tried to crash a Grateful Dead concert at the Pittsburgh Civic Arena.

2015-Robert Burns Jr., Lynyrd Skynyrd's original drummer, was killed in a single car accident in Georgia at the age of 64. He played on the band's first two albums, 1973's "Pronounced 'Leh-'nerd 'Skin-'nerd" and 1974's "Second Helping" before leaving due to the rigors of touring. He rejoined Skynyrd on stage at the band's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony performance in 2006 where he was enshrined alongside his former band mates.

2016-Former Guess Who lead singer Burton Cummings was inducted into The Canadian Music Hall Of Fame as a solo artist during a ceremony at the 2016 Juno Awards in Calgary. The entire band had previously been enshrined in 1987.

BORN TODAY

1946-Dee Murray

bass guitarist best known as a member of Elton John's band.

1951-Mel Schacher

best known as the bassist for Grand Funk Railroad

1962-Mike Ness

guitarist, vocalist, and chief songwriter for Social Distortion.

1968-Sebastian Bach

from Skid Row.