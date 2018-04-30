Classic Rock Almanac April 30, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2014-38 years after its release, The Ramones' self-titled debut album is certified gold for 500,000 sales.

2004-Sammy Hagar opens his first Cabo Wabo Cantina in the United States at the Harveys Resort and Casino in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Among those who join him for the festivities are Bob Weir from the Grateful Dead, Ted Nugent and country singer Toby Keith.

2002-Two home recordings by John Lennon sell for nearly 200-thousand dollars at Christie's auction house in London, while a comic strip he wrote for his school paper brings in more than 47-grand.

1999-Nazareth drummer Darrell Sweet collapses and dies of a massive heart attack as the band is preparing to take the stage at Riverfront Amphitheater in New Albany, Indiana. He was 51.

1997-Sting hosts the eighth annual Rainforest Foundation benefit concert, featuring Shawn Colvin, Lyle Lovett and Elton John. That night, Melissa Etheridge and k-d lang appear on the coming-out episode of Ellen.

1993-English guitarist and producer Mick Ronson, who worked with David Bowie, Mott the Hoople, Hunter/Ronson, Bob Dylan's Rolling Thunder Revue and The Rich Kids, dies of liver cancer at age 46.

1983-Chicago blues pioneer Muddy Waters dies of a heart attack at age 68.

1982-The Steve Miller Band records "Abracadabra."

1978-The Clash, X-Ray Spex and the Tom Robinson Band perform at a Rock Against Racism rally in London.

1977-The Steve Miller Band releases "Jet Airliner." It becomes his third consecutive Top 10 single after "Rock 'n Me" and "Fly Like an Eagle."

1969-The Beatles' films of "Get Back" and "Don't Let Me Down" from their London rooftop concert air on C-B-S's The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour.

1966-Songwriter, folksinger and author Richard Farina dies in a motorcycle accident leaving a signing for his first novel, Been Down So Long It Looks Like Up to Me. His death occurs on the 21st birthday of his wife and singing partner Mimi Farina, the younger sister of Joan Baez.

1965-In Sheffield, Bob Dylan begins the brief English tour filmed for the documentary film Dont Look Back.

1965-The Kinks begin their first headlining tour of the UK, with The Yardbirds as the opening act.

1964-The Beatles get a 140-thousand dollar royalty check for the four months since Beatles brand chewing gum went on sale. The Beatles endorsed several snack and candy products when they first came to America. Besides Beatles brand chewing gum, Hood, a large New England dairy company, manufactured a "Beatle Krunch Coated Ice Cream Bar" in 1964.