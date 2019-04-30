Classic Rock Almanac April 30, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Beatles receive $140,000 for the rights to having their pictures included in packages of bubble gum in the USA.

1970-Twiggs Lyndon, the road manager for the Allman Brothers Band, was arrested for murder after he stabbed a club manager during an argument over a contract. At the ensuing trial, Lyndon's lawyers argued that he had been temporarily insane at the time of the incident and that touring with the Allman Brothers would drive anyone insane. Incredibly, Lyndon was acquitted.

1976-The Who's drummer Keith Moon paid nine cab drivers to block-off both ends of a New York street so he could throw the contents of his hotel room out of the window.

1977-Steve Miller's "Jet Airliner" is released. It will become his fourth US Top Ten hit.

1983-Blues guitarist Muddy Waters, born McKinley Morganfield, died of a heart attack at the age of 68. He is considered "the father of modern Chicago Blues" and was a major inspiration for the British Blues explosion in the 1960s. He has been ranked #17 in Rolling Stone magazine's list of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time

1999-All five members of Aerosmith visit shooting victim Lance Kirklin in a Colorado hospital before their show in Denver that evening. The band dedicates "Living On The Edge" to the student, who was one of 28 wounded and 13 killed by two deranged classmates at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado on April 20th.

1999-51 year old Darrell Sweet, drummer of the Scottish Rock group Nazareth, suffered a fatal heart attack just as the band was embarking on the second leg of a US tour. The band had arrived at the Amphitheater in New Albany, Indiana, when Sweet began feeling ill and within minutes went into cardiac arrest. He was rushed to the New Albany Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Nazareth is best remembered for their 1976 hit "Love Hurts", which was first recorded by The Everly Brothers in 1960.

2013-Ozzy Osbourne's wife, Sharon, was subpoenaed to testify for the prosecution in the Michael Jackson wrongful death trial. She reportedly had evidence to support Katherine Jackson's claim that promoters were negligent in ignoring life-threatening health concerns while organizing Michael's This Is It comeback concerts.

2015-John Fogerty paid a visit to The Late Show With David Letterman during a week-long farewell to the legendary host who was set to retire on May 20th. Fogerty performed a medley of his CCR hits, including "Travelin' Band", "Proud Mary" and "Fortunate Son".

BORN TODAY

1936--Bobby Gregg

drummer and record producer. Gregg is best is known for his work as a drummer on Bob Dylan's 'Like a Rolling Stone' and Simon and Garfunkel's 'The Sound of Silence'. He was also temporarily a member of The Hawks, which later became known as The Band. Gregg died on 3 May 2014.

1948-Wayne Kramer

guitarist, singer, songwriter from MC5 (Motor City 5).