Classic Rock Almanac April 4, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Beatles set a recording industry record that may never be equaled. They held the top 5 positions on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Can't Buy Me Love" at number 1, "Twist and Shout" at number 2, "She Loves You" at number 3, "I Want to Hold Your Hand" at number 4 and "Please Please Me" at number 5. In Canada, they had nine of the Top 10 singles, while the Australian charts saw them occupying the first six places.

1970-Janis Joplin holds a reunion concert with Big Brother And The Holding Company in San Francisco, where she tells the audience "There ain't no TV, no radio, no nothin', man."

1987-Grace Slick's lead vocals helped Starship reach Billboard's number one spot for the third time with "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now". The song was co-written by Albert Hammond, who had scored a number 5 hit of his own in 1972 with "It Never Rains in Southern California".

1996-Jerry Garcia's widow, Deborah, and Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir scatter part of Jerry's ashes in the Ganges River in India.

2007-Rolling Stones' guitarist Keith Richards issued a statement that said he was joking when he told NME magazine that the strangest thing he ever snorted was his father's ashes. "It was an off-the-cuff remark, a joke and it is not true. File under April Fools' joke"

2008-Procol Harum founder Gary Brooker won his court battle over royalty rights to the band's most famous hit, 1967's "A Whiter Shade of Pale". In 2006, London's High Court awarded former keyboard player Matthew Fisher 40 percent of the copyright of the track, which has sold an estimated 10 million copies worldwide, after he successfully argued that he wrote the organ music to the song. Brooker appealed and judge John Mummery said that while Fisher should be credited with co-authorship, the fact that it took him 38 years to take the case to court meant he should not benefit financially.

2011-Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr reached out to cancer survivor Alexx Kipp through the Make-A-Wish Foundation by meeting him at the Hard Rock Cafe in Los Angeles, where they chatted and played drums together. Ringo later surprised Kipp by giving him his drum set.

2013-Former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman turned himself in to British police after reports emerged suggesting he began a sexual relationship with his second wife, Mandy Smith, when she was 14 years old. After a brief meeting, the authorities decided not to pursue charges.

2014-Legendary blues guitarist B.B. King was heckled by audience members during a concert in St. Louis, Missouri for giving what they later called a weak performance. After paying up to $150 to see the 88-year-old King, several people walked out.

BORN TODAY

1913-Muddy Waters

blues musician

1948-Berry Oakley

bassist with The Allman Brothers Band

1948-Pick Withers

drummer with Dire Straits

1952-Dave Hill

guitarist with Slade

1952-Gary Moore

guitarist and singer who was a member of Skid Row and Thin Lizzy, solo