Classic Rock Almanac April 5, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1967-Paul McCartney flies to America to attend girlfriend Jane Asher's 21st birthday party in Denver, Colorado. He gave her a large diamond ring, which she later lost

1969-"These Eyes" by The Guess Who enters the Billboard chart on its way to #6 a month later. Guitarist Randy Bachman wrote the basic piano chords with an original title of "These Arms". Vocalist Burton Cummings changed the title to "These Eyes" and added the middle eight bars.

1971-Chicago became the first American Rock group to perform at Carnegie Hall. They played six sold out shows and recorded the concerts for the four-record album, "Chicago at Carnegie Hall", which became their third LP to make the top 5 in the US.

1995-Jimi Hendrix's former girlfriend, Monika Danneman, committed suicide after losing a court case brought by another former lover, Kathy Etchingham. The two had been in dispute over the circumstances of Hendrix's death, leading to the police reopening their inquiries into the incident in 1993.

1998-50 year old drummer Cozy (Collin) Powell was killed in a car accident after bad weather forced him to lose control on a highway near Bristol. He had worked with Black Sabbath, Whitesnake, Rainbow, Peter Green, Jeff Beck and Emerson, Lake And Powell.

2007-Former KISS guitarist Mark St. John died from an apparent brain hemorrhage at the age of 51. St. John was Kiss' third official guitarist, having replaced Vinnie Vincent in 1984 and appeared on the album "Animalize".

BORN TODAY

1935-Peter Grant

manager of Led Zeppelin.

1948-Dave Holland

drummer best remembered for his stints with Trapeze from 1969 to 1979 and Judas Priest from 1979 to 1989.

1965-Mike McCready

guitarist and one of the founding members of Pearl Jam