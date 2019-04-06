Classic Rock Almanac April 6, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1966-The Beatles began recording the basic tracks for "Tomorrow Never Knows" at Abbey Road studios in London.

1968-Pink Floyd announces that founder Syd Barrett has officially left the group, saying that he is suffering from psychiatric disorders compounded by drug use.

1971-The Rolling Stones release "Brown Sugar", the first single on their own label, Rolling Stones Records, which introduces the infamous licking-tongue-and-lips logo designed by John Pasche.

1979-Rod Stewart marries Alana Hamilton, the ex-wife of actor George Hamilton. They would be together for five years.

1981-Bob "The Bear" Hite, vocalist for Canned Heat, died of a heart attack in Venice, California. The 36 year old weighed nearly 300 pounds at the time. The band had success in the late 1960s and early 1970s with, "On the Road Again" (#16), "Going Up the Country" (#11) and "Let's Work Together" (#26). The suicide death of group co-founder Alan Wilson in 1970 effectively brought Canned Heat's career to an end.

1991-Ringo Starr guests on Fox TV's The Simpsons.

1992-George Harrison appeared in his first British post-Beatles solo concert, 22 years after the break-up of the group. The London show was a benefit for the Natural Law party, a fringe group with several candidates in the British election three days later.

2016-Following his death in January, fans pushed six David Bowie albums into the UK Top 40, three of which made the Top 10. Elvis Presley's LP "If I Can Dream", released in October, 2015, came in at #7.

BORN TODAY

1937-Merle Haggard

singer, songwriter, guitarist, and fiddler.

1965-Frank Black (born Charles Michael Kittridge Thompson IV)

guitarist, singer, with Pixies