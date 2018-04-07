Classic Rock Almanac April 7, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Bob Dylan receives a Special Citation Pulitzer Prize "for his profound impact on popular music and American culture, marked by lyrical compositions of extraordinary poetic power."

2001-Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band's Live in New York City concert airs on HBO.

1990-At Farm Aid IV in Indianapolis, Elton John dedicates "Candle in the Wind" to young AIDS patient Ryan White, who dies later that night.

1979-Cheap Trick, Journey, REO Speedwagon, Ted Nugent and other acts play for 110,000 fans on the first day of the two-day California World Music Festival at the LA Coliseum.

1977-The British punk invasion begins. Beating The Sex Pistols, The Clash and others to the transoceanic punch, The Damned play New York's legendary CBGB.

1976-Sire Records announces that it has signed The Ramones to their first recording contract.

1975-Guitarist Ritchie Blackmore opts out of Deep Purple to form Rainbow. Blackmore's short-lived replacement is Tommy Bolin.

1973-Elton John releases "Daniel," which spends three months in the Top 40 and reaches number-two.

1962-Mick Jagger and Keith Richards meet Brian Jones for the first time at the Ealing Jazz Club in London, where he's performing in a duo called Elmo and Paul with future Manfred Mann singer Paul Jones.

BIRTHDAYS

Bruce Gary - Died in 2006

The Knack drummer died of lymphoma August 22nd, 2006 at 54. Born 1952.

John Oates - 69 years old

The shorter dark-haired half of Hall & Oates harmonized with Daryl Hall on six number-one hits. Their '70s and '80s success enabled them to pass Simon & Garfunkel as the best-selling duo in rock and roll history. "She's Gone" was their first Top 10 hit. The title track from 2002's Do It for Love topped the Adult Contemporary charts. Born 1949.

Dallas Taylor Junior - Died in 2015

The drummer, best known for his role in Crosby Stills Nash (and Young), also played in Manassas and Clear Light and with Paul Butterfield and Van Morrison. His memoir was titled Prisoner of Woodstock. He died January 18th, 2015 at 66. Born 1948.

Mick Abrahams - 75 years old

The original guitarist in Jethro Tull left after the band's first album and formed Blodwyn Pig. These days he leads the Mick Abrahams Band. Born 1943.

Spencer Dryden - Died in 2005

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame drummer, who played in Jefferson Airplane and New Riders of the Purple Sage, died of colon cancer January 11th, 2005 at 66. Born 1938.

Ravi Shankar - Died in 2012

The Indian sitar master and composer introduced the instrument to the Western World via his friendship with, and influence on, The Beatles. He is the father of Norah Jones. He died in December 2012 at the age of 92. Born 1920.