Classic Rock Almanac April 7, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1958-Capitol Records officially abandons the sale of 78 RPM singles in the UK, choosing to issue all new releases as 45 RPM only.

1962-The Rolling Stones began to take shape when Mick Jagger and Keith Richards met guitarist Brian Jones at the Ealing Jazz Club. Bill Wyman and Charlie Watts came into the picture in January of 1963.

1981-The Who's former manager Kit Lambert died after falling down a flight of stairs in his mother's home in London, England. Along with his partner, Chris Stamp, Lambert guided The Who from 1964 through 1967 and produced many of their albums including "The Who Sell Out" and "Tommy".

1988-Alice Cooper nearly hanged himself while rehearsing his act when a safety rope broke and left him swinging by his neck. He was promptly rescued by a quick thinking roadie.

1990-At Farm Aid IV in Indianapolis, Elton John sings "Candle In The Wind" for 18 year old Ryan White, who is suffering from AIDS. White will die just hours after the show and Elton will act as a pallbearer at his funeral four days later.

2008-66 year old Bob Dylan received an honorary Pulitzer Prize for his "profound impact on popular music and American culture, marked by lyrical compositions of extraordinary poetic power."

BORN TODAY

1938-Spencer Dryden

musician best known as drummer for Jefferson Airplane and New Riders of the Purple Sage.

1943-Mick Abrahams

guitarist with Blodwyn Pig and the original guitarist for Jethro Tull and the Mick Abrahams Band.

1948-Dallas Taylor

session drummer best known as the drummer with Crosby, Stills & Nash

1949-John Oates

rock, R&B and soul guitarist, singer, songwriter with Hall and Oates

1952-Bruce Gary

musician who was best known as the drummer for The Knack.