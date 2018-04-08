Classic Rock Almanac April 8, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2006-The Rolling Stones play their first-ever show in mainland China at the Grand Stage Theater in Shanghai.

2000-Santana performs the Supernatural album in Pasadena, California for a FOX concert special. The performance features many of the album's guests, including Rob Thomas, Everlast and Dave Matthews. The show, which airs in May, will be released on D-V-D.

1999-Carlos Santana helps out at a benefit for the San Francisco School of Arts, playing with the school's jazz band and auctioning off some personal effects.

1977-The Clash's self-titled first album is released in the UK. It sells over 100-thousand copies on import before being released in the U-S in a revised version in 1979.

1975-Aerosmith releases its third album, Toys in the Attic. It will peak at number-11 on the Billboard 200, but will go on to sell over eight million copies.

1974-Elton John gets a gold record for "Bennie and the Jets."

1973-Neil Young's Journey Through the Past has its premiere at a film festival in Dallas. Young describes the film, a bunch of scenes and images from his career, as "a collection of thoughts. Every scene meant something to me - although with some of them I can't say what."

1968-The Beatles' last Capitol Records single, "Lady Madonna," is certified gold..

1966-The Beatles record a usable backing track for "Got to Get You Into My Life."

BIRTHDAYS

Izzy Stradlin (Jeff Isbell) - 56 years old

Solo/ex-Guns n' Roses guitarist. Born 1962.

Glen Burtnik - 58 years old

Solo/ex-Styx singer-guitarist. Born 1960.

Mel Schacher - 67 years old

The Grand Funk Railroad bassist was not born April 3rd, as was long believed. The hard rockers steered toward pop success in the mid-'70s with "We're an American Band," "Bad Time" and a number-one remake of "The Loco-Motion." Schacher (but not Mark Farner) is in the band's current touring version. Born 1951.

Steve Howe - 71 years old

Solo/Yes/Asia guitarist. Born 1947.