Classic Rock Almanac April 8, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1978-Eddie Money saw his first US hit, "Baby Hold On" enter the Billboard chart, where it would reach #11. He would go on to place nine more songs in the Top 40, including two Top 10 hits "Take Me Home Tonight" (#4 in 1986) and "Walk On Water" (#9 in 1988).

1994-The Recording Industry Association of America announced that Pink Floyd's 1973 album "Dark Side of the Moon" had become the fourth biggest-selling album in US history and had passed the 13 million mark in sales. Worldwide, "Dark Side of the Moon" has sold more than 25 million copies.

1994-An electrician hired to install a security system at Kurt Cobain's residence finds the body of the 27 year old Nirvana front man lying on the floor of a room above the garage with a shotgun on his chest and a suicide note nearby. Not everyone was convinced his death was a suicide and The Mystery Of Kurt Cobain's Death is still a hotly debated topic today.

1998-The Rolling Stones' guitarist Ron Wood was exploring islands near Rio de Janeiro in a small boat when one of the engines caught fire. He, along with ten other passengers were rescued when nearby journalists came to their aid.

2000-Santana returned to the top of the US singles chart for the second time in six months with "Maria Maria", another track pulled from the Grammy Award winning album "Smooth".

2016-Chicago, Deep Purple, Steve Miller and Cheap Trick were among the artists inducted into Cleveland's Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame at a ceremony at Brooklyn, N.Y.'s Barclays Center.

BORN TODAY

1947-Steve Howe

guitarist Yes

1962-Izzy Stradlin

guitarist, singer and songwriter from Guns N' Roses