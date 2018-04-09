Classic Rock Almanac April 9, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-41 years into his solo career, Van Morrison finally lands a Top 10 album in the U.S. as Keep It Simple enters the Billboard chart at number-10.

2008-Steve Miller is honored for his career achievements at ASCAP's annual awards ceremony at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood. He receives the Golden Note Award, emblematic of songwriters, composers and artists who've achieved "extraordinary career milestones."

2004-Pearl Jam receives the 2004 Northwest IMPACT Award -- recognizing the band's creative and charitable efforts -- from the Pacific Northwest Chapter of the Recording Academy. It's the group's first appearance at any awards show in nine years.

1999-Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band kick off their reunion tour in Barcelona, Spain.

1973-Paul McCartney releases "My Love," which becomes his biggest solo hit, spending four weeks at number-one. Three years later, "Silly Love Songs" bests that record by topping the singles chart for five weeks.

1970-Paul Simon is a guest on ABC's Dick Cavett Show. The baseball-loving singer-songwriter is joined by boyhood idols Whitey Ford and Mickey Mantle of The New York Yankees. Mantle asks Simon why, if he's the musician's favorite player, it was Joe DiMaggio's name that appeared in the lyrics of "Mrs. Robinson." Simon replies, "I needed the syllables."

1970-The Beatles aren't breaking up, says a press release from Apple. While admitting that no further recordings are scheduled, publicist Mavis Smith notes that a new L-P will soon be released and says she "hoped The Beatles would get together for another recording session after the summer." That night, Paul McCartney performs "Maybe I'm Amazed" on London Weekend Television.

1969-Bob Dylan releases Nashville Skyline. The now-classic album, recorded with country session players on Music Row, spins off the hit single "Lay Lady Lay."

1969-David Bowie meets his future ex-wife, American model Angela Barnett, at a King Crimson concert.

1965-The Beatles release "Ticket to Ride" in Britain. U-S fans have to wait another 11 days for the single.

1965-The Rolling Stones make their first live appearance on British TV's Ready Steady Go

1964-The feud between Capitol and Vee Jay Records over the US rights to recordings by The Beatles is settled out of court in Capitol's favor.

BIRTHDAYS

Carl Perkins - Died in 1998

The late rockabilly legend, best known for "Blue Suede Shoes," blended the bluegrass, blues and gospel he grew up with in rural Tennessee. The Beatles (especially George Harrison) were big fans: they covered Perkins' "Matchbox," "Everybody's Trying to Be My Baby" and "Honey Don't." Carl spent a decade (1965-'75) touring as a member of Johnny Cash's backup band, The Tennessee Three, before resuming his solo career in the '80s, peaking with an acclaimed Cinemax special, Carl Perkins & Friends. After winning a long battle with alcoholism and throat cancer, he died -- following a series of strokes -- aged 65 on January 19th, 1998 Born 1932.