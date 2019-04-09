Classic Rock Almanac April 9, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Rolling Stones make their first live appearance on British TV's Ready Steady Go!

1965-Bruce Johnston joins The Beach Boys, replacing Glen Campbell, who was playing bass on the road and singing Brian Wilson's vocal parts.

1970-Paul McCartney announces a "temporary break with The Beatles," citing "personal differences" and adding that he will no longer record with John Lennon. Paul disapproved of Yoko Ono and of Beatles financial advisor Allen Klein. When a reporter called Lennon to comment upon McCartney's resignation, John said, "Paul hasn't left. I sacked him." A week after McCartney's announcement he released his first solo album, spelling the end of The Beatles.

1989-The Rolling Stones' 52-year-old bassist, Bill Wyman reveals his plans to marry 19 year old Mandy Smith. The two had been dating since she was 13 with the consent of her mother. The pair divorced in 1991.

2018-Fleetwood Mac officially announced that they had fired guitarist Lindsey Buckingham and replaced him with Mike Campbell of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers and Neil Finn of Crowded House for their upcoming tour.