Classic Rock Almanac August 1, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2000-Santana's Supernatural is certified for sales of 13-million.

1999-Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band open the eighth of 15 shows in New Jersey with "Backstreets." In the 24 years Bruce has been playing the song, he had never before begun a show with it.

1994-The Rolling Stones launch their Voodoo Lounge tour at RFK Stadium in Washington DC. "Not Fade Away" opens the show. "Jumpin' Jack Flash" is the final encore.

1987-"Shakedown" by Bob Seger becomes the number-one single in Billboard.

1982-Aerosmith releases Rock in a Hard Place, the band's first album since guitarist Joe Perry's (temporary) departure.

1980-George Harrison launches his movie production company, HandMade Films.

1978-George Harrison is the last Beatle to become a father. In Windsor, England, his second wife, Olivia gives birth to a boy they name Dhani -- the Indian word for "wealth" or "wealthy person."

1977-In London, Ohio expatriate Chrissie Hynde offers Sid Vicious two pounds sterling to marry her so that she won't be deported from Great Britain.

1974-Pete Townshend and Keith Moon of The Who join Eric Clapton onstage at Atlanta's Omni. Townshend jams on "Layla" and breaks a plastic ukulele over Clapton's head.

1971-Keyboardist Tony Kaye quits Yes to form a group called Badger. His replacement in Yes is Rick Wakeman.

1971-George Harrison headlines the Concerts for Bangladesh, which he organized, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The afternoon and evening shows, each staged before a capacity crowd of nearly 20,000, also feature Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan, Badfinger, Billy Preston, Klaus Voorman, Leon Russell and Ravi Shankar. Producer Phil Spector uses 44 microphones to record the benefits for refugees in war-torn East Pakistan, later released as a triple-album box set.

1970-Performance, a dramatic film that stars Mick Jagger as a bisexual rock star, has its premiere. Finished two years earlier, it had been held up by squeamish distributors.

1969-The three-day Atlantic City Pop Festival at a race track in New Jersey begins without its scheduled headliner, Crosby Stills & Nash, a last-minute cancellation, as are The Moody Blues. Chicago, Procol Harum, Chambers Brothers, Iron Butterfly, Joni Mitchell, Mother Earth, The Santana Blues Band and Booker T & the MGs do perform. Other stars in the three-day festival include Jefferson Airplane, The Byrds, Janis Joplin, Little Richard and Joe Cocker. Single-day tickets are $6; three-day passes are $15.

1968-The Beatles finish recording tracks for "Hey Jude." A week later, it's mixed and ready for release.

1962-Mick Jagger and Brian Jones move into a rented flat on Edith Grove in London's Chelsea section.

1958-Johnny Cash signs with Columbia Records.

BIRTHDAYS

Dhani Harrison - 40 years old

George Harrison's only child. His name is the Indian word for "wealth" or "wealthy person." born 1978.

Joe Elliott - 59 years old

Def Leppard singer. Born 1959.

Tommy Bolin-Died in 1976

The guitarist, who played in Deep Purple, The James Gang, Zephyr and his own band, died of a drug overdose on December 4th, 1976 at 25. Born 1951.

Boz Burrell-Died in 2006

The original bassist in Bad Company had previously played in King Crimson. He died of a heart attack in Spain on September 20th, 2006 at 60. Born 1946.

Geoff Britton - 75 years old

He played drums in Wings in 1974 and '75 and was a member of Manfred Mann's Earth Band in the late 1970s. Born 1943.

Jerry Garcia-Died in 1995

The Grateful Dead guitarist-singer once known as "Captain Trips" died of drug abuse on August 9, 1995. Born 1942.