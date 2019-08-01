Classic Rock Almanac August 1, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The title track from The Beatles' movie A Hard Day's Night topped the record charts on both sides of the Atlantic. The film was originally titled Beatlemania until producers heard an offhanded comment by Ringo Starr as he flopped into a canvas chair and said "It's been a hard day's night, that was."

1971-The concert for Bangla Desh was staged to raise money for victims of famine and war in that country. The show featured George Harrison, with some help from his friends Ringo Starr, Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Billy Preston, Ravi Shankar and some members of Bad Finger. The three disc live album from the show reached number 1 in the UK and number 2 in the US in 1972, as well as winning a Grammy Award for Album of the Year. The concerts, album and film raised nearly $11 million US for the impoverished people of the newly-independent nation of Bangladesh, formerly East Pakistan.

1973-Jerry Garcia celebrates his 31st birthday by playing a concert at Roosevelt Stadium with The Grateful Dead. The rocker was surprised with a cake wheeled on stage containing a naked girl. He was, in his words, "embarrassed."

1987-Bob Seger's "Shakedown" hits #1 on the US Pop singles chart. The song would be nominated for both the Academy Award for Best Original Song and Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, but lost both to Dirty Dancing's "(I've Had) The Time of My Life".

1987-The Grateful Dead's 12th studio LP "In The Dark" enters the Billboard album chart where it would climb to #6. It would achieve Double Platinum certification in the US with the help of the group's only American Top 40 hit, "Touch Of Grey", which would reach #9.

2008-A half-hour Beatles recording that included the band cracking jokes and breaking into giggles while they rehearsed material in 1964, went up for auction by the Berkshire-based firm, Cameo. The tape sold for 9,800 Pounds ($19,600).

2012-Ten days after the J. Geils Band announced plans to tour without their namesake, John Geils filed a lawsuit against his former mates for trademark infringement and deceptive business practices.

2013-The Rolling Stones charted their 50th LP on the Billboard 200 albums chart when "Hyde Park Live" debuted at #19.

2017-Steppenwolf's original keyboard player, Goldy McJohn suffered a fatal heart attack at the age of 72. He, along with singer John Kay and drummer Jerry Edmonton, formed the group in 1967, and was onboard for seven albums before being sacked by Kay in 1974.

BORN TODAY

1942-Jerry Garcia

singer-songwriter and guitarist, the Grateful Dead. Died August 9, 1995.

1946-Boz Burrell

Bad Company and King Crimson. Died September 21, 2006.

1951-Tommy Bolin

guitarist. Joined Deep Purple in 1975, member of Zephyr and The James Gang. Bolin died December 4, 1976.

1959-Joe Elliott

vocals, Def Leppard