Classic Rock Almanac August 10, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2006-The James Gang kicks off its first U-S tour in 35 years in Sturgis, South Dakota.

1998-Sammy Hagar films an episode of the CBS TV show Nash Bridges in San Francisco.

1995-Jimmy Buffett leads a birthday celebration for President Bill Clinton at the White House.

1982-Southside Johnny Lyon, leader of The Asbury Jukes, marries Jill Glasner in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Bruce Springsteen performs at the wedding.

1974-Bob Dylan re-signs with Columbia Records after releasing two albums on the Asylum label.

1972-Paul and Linda McCartney are arrested for drug possesion after a concert in Gothenburg, Sweden. Paul is fined a thousand dollars and Linda 200 bucks.

1970-Jim Morrison goes on trial in Dade County, Florida. He faces four counts of indecent exposure and profanity from a March 1969 Miami concert at which he allegedly exposed himself onstage.

1968-Cream's half-studio, half-live Wheels of Fire double album starts a four-week run at number-one in Billboard.

1968-The Band's debut album, Music From Big Pink, enters the album chart.

1964-The Beatles release "Please, Please Me," backed with "From Me to You."

BIRTHDAYS

Ian Anderson - 71 years old

The Jethro Tull singer-flutist-guitarist also records and tours as a solo artist. He also built a second career raising salmon in Scotland. Born 1947.

Leo Fender-Died in 1991

The innovator guitarmaker died March 21st, 1991 at 81. Born 1909.