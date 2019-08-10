Classic Rock Almanac August 10, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1970-Jim Morrison's trial for allegedly exposing himself onstage in Miami begins. He would be found guilty and Judge Goodman would sentence Jim to six months of hard labor and a $500 fine for public exposure and sixty days of hard labor for profanity. His lawyer filed an immediate appeal and Jim was freed on the $50,000 bond. Morrison would die in Paris, France on July 3, 1971 before his legal problems could be resolved. In December, 2010, the Florida Clemency Board would grant a full pardon.

1976-Elton John played the first of seven sold out shows at Madison Square Garden in New York. The concerts generated 1.25 million dollars, breaking the record for ticket revenue set by The Rolling Stones in 1975. Elton was promoting his current single, "Don't Go Breaking My Heart", with Kiki Dee, as well as the live album, "Here and There".

2004-63 year old Rolling Stones drummer, Charlie Watts confirmed that he was being treated for throat cancer.

BORN TODAY

1909-Clarence Leonidas 'Leo' Fender

inventor and founder of the Fender Electric Instrument Manufacturing Company