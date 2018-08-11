Classic Rock Almanac August 11, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2011-Former Warrant singer Jani Lane is found dead at the Comfort Inn in the L.A. suburb of Woodland Hills. The 47-year-old had a history of drug and alcohol addiction and alcohol poisoning will later be ruled the cause of his death.

2008-Gregg Allman, Jai Johanny "Jaimoe" Johanson, Butch Trucks and Dickey Betts of the original Allman Brothers Band sue Universal Music Group for more than $10-million, claiming unpaid royalties from CD sales and digital downloads of tracks released by Capricorn Records between 1969 and 1980.

2001-Former Allman Brothers Band guitarist Dickey Betts is arrested in his hometown of Osprey, Florida after his wife tells investigators he punched her in the face.

2000-John Mellencamp begins an impromptu short tour in Philadelphia, doing acoustic shows in town squares.

1999-KISS receive their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

1995-Jerry Garcia's funeral is held at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Belvedere, California.

1982-The Pretenders' self-titled debut is certified platinum, two years after its release.

1979-Get The Knack hits number-one in Billboard, beginning a five-week run. The single "My Sharona" also becomes a chart-topper two weeks later.

1976-Who drummer Keith Moon has a breakdown at Miami's Fontainebleu Hotel and lands in a Hollywood, Florida hospital, where he spends eight days under psychological care.

1975-Aerosmith's third album, Toys in the Attic, becomes its second album to be certified gold by the RIAA.

1973-Wings' "Live and Let Die" peaks at number-two on the pop chart.

1966-The Beatles return to America. Arriving in Chicago, they host a press conference in which John Lennon tries to undo the damage of his "more popular than Jesus" remark. The tour's first concert takes place the next night at the Windy City's International Amphitheater.

1965-The Beatles' Help! has its New York premiere.

BIRTHDAYS

Charlie Sexton - 50 years old

Bob Dylan Band/Arc Angels/solo singer-guitarist. Born 1968.

Richie Ramone (Reinhardt) - 61 years old

Solo singer-guitarist-drummer/ex-Ramones drummer. Born 1957.

Bryan Bassett - 64 years old

Foghat/ex-Molly Hatchet/ex-Wild Cherry guitarist. Born 1954.

Erik Braunn-Died in 2003

The former Iron Butterfly guitarist died of a heart attack July 25th, 2003 at the age of 52. Born 1950.

Jim Kale - 75 years old

The original Guess Who bassist owns the rights to the group's name. Born 1943.