Classic Rock Almanac August 11, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1963-The Rolling Stones appear at the 3rd National Jazz Festival in Richmond, Surrey. The show was headlined by the clarinet sounds of Mr. Acker Bilk And His Paramount Jazz Band.

1966-The Beatles held a press conference at the Astor Towers Hotel in Chicago where John Lennon apologized for his remarks published in the London Evening Standard that said The Beatles were "more popular than Jesus now." After US media brought the story to light, rallies were held all over the country to smash and burn Beatle records. Lennon said later that he was trying to say, "The way they (some fans) carry on, it's like we're more popular than Jesus Christ." Maureen Cleave, the journalist who interviewed Lennon for the original article, tried to come to John's rescue by saying, "John was certainly not comparing the Beatles to Christ. He was simply observing that, so weak was the state of Christianity, the Beatles was, to many people, better known."

1968-"Hey Jude" / "Revolution" becomes the first Beatles' single to be released on their own Apple Records.

1973-After seeing KISS play at a New York hotel, producer Bill Aucion offers to become their manager and promises them a record deal.

1987-The Beatles' album "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" was named 'The best album made during the last 20 years' by Rolling Stone magazine.

1987-An L.A. judge throws out a lawsuit against Ozzy Osbourne that had been filed by the parents of a teenager who committed suicide while listening to Ozzy's song, "Suicide Solution".

BORN TODAY

1943-Jim Kale

bassist from Guess Who

1949-Eric Carmen

singer, The Raspberries

1950-Erik Braunn

Iron Butterfly, died on July 25, 2003