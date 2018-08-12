Classic Rock Almanac August 12, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2011-Paul Stanley of KISS and his wife Erin have their third child, a daughter they name Emily Grace.

1995-Jerry Garcia's fans, friends and relatives hold a memorial for the late Grateful Dead guitarist at the Polo Fields in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.

1989-The Rolling Stones preview their Steel Wheels tour for 700 people at Toad's Place in New Haven, Connecticut. For a three-dollar cover charge, the Stones play 11 songs in a 56-minute set. Daryl Hall and Joey Ramone are in the crowd. Outside, the marquee reads "Rock Dance Party With the Cruiser."

1987-The Ramones' third drummer, Richie Ramone, quits one day after his 30th birthday. He's replaced by Blondie's Clem Burke (A-K-A Elvis Ramone) for three shows, then by his Ramones predecessor, Marky Ramone, who rejoins for another decade.

1981-Bob Dylan releases Shot of Love, which contains the song "The Groom's Still Waiting at the Altar."

1970-Janis Joplin & the Full Tilt Boogie Band perform at Harvard Stadium, just outside Boston. It's the last concert the blues-rock legend will ever give.

1967-The Doors open for Simon & Garfunkel at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium in New York--and get an icy reaction from a crowd mainly comprised of S&G fans. Jim Morrison and company cut their set to just a half-hour, opening with "Break on Through" and concluding with "The End." After taking the stage, Paul Simon admonishes the audience, noting how tough it can be for a new band trying to break in. Ray Manzarek recalls the show as one of the lowest points of his career.

1964-The Beatles' first movie, A Hard Day's Night, opens at 500 theaters around the U-S.

BIRTHDAYS

Daxx Nielsen - 38 years old

Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen's son took over the band's drumming duties in 2010 when Bun E. Carlos retired from the road. Born 1980.

Mark Knopfler - 69 years old

He was the lead singer and songwriter of Dire Straits. The British band made its U.S. chart debut with 1979's "Sultans of Swing." He now works solo, but also made an album with Emmylou Harris. Born 1949.