Classic Rock Almanac August 13, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2011-John Mellencamp's divorce from his wife of 18 years, Elaine Irwin, is finalized.

2009-Guitar great Les Paul, an innovator in instrumental and recording technology, dies at 94.

2006-Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young perform at the site of the original Woodstock festival in Bethel, New York, where -- 37 years earlier -- the foursome had done its second-ever concert together.

1999-Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall are "divorced" in London

1994-Not far from the site of Woodstock '94, fans gather for a free concert at the original Woodstock site in Bethel, New York. This show features Judy Collins, John Sebastian, Arlo Guthrie and Fleetwood Mac.

1992-Stevie Ray Vaughan's Texas Flood album goes gold.

1979-The Cheap Trick single "I Want You to Want Me" is certified gold.

1975-Just prior to the release of Born to Run, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band start a five-night, two-shows-nightly run at New York's Bottom Line.

1967-Fleetwood Mac makes its live debut at the National Jazz & Blues Festival in Windsor, England. The British blues band is the brainchild of two ex-members John Mayall's Bluesbreakers: guitarist Peter Green and drummer Mick Fleetwood.

1965-In San Francisco, The Jefferson Airplane makes its debut at the Matrix Club, which is owned by band co-founder Marty Balin.

1965-The Beatles' Help! album comes out in the US.

BIRTHDAYS

Tom Finch - 49 years old

Big Brother & the Holding Company guitarist (1997 - '08). Born 1969.