Classic Rock Almanac August 13, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Kinks reach the UK charts for the first time with "You Really Got Me". The song will top the British list a month later and climb to #7 in the US.

1965-The Beatles' second film, Help! opens in New York, two weeks after its London premiere.

1965-The Jefferson Airplane made their stage debut at the Matrix Club in San Francisco. Before the year is out they'll become the first San Francisco Rock group to sign a major recording contract.

1966-Two days after John Lennon's apology for saying the Beatles were more popular than Jesus Christ, radio station KLUE in Longview, Texas organizes a Beatles Bonfire where the group's records and memorabilia were destroyed. The next morning the station's transmission tower was struck by lightning, halting all broadcasting and rendering the news director unconscious.

1969-The Guess Who record "American Woman", which will become a Top Ten hit in the US, Canada, Switzerland and the Netherlands. The same week they receive their first American Gold record for "These Eyes".

1971-John Lennon flew from Heathrow Airport to New York City. He would never set foot on British soil again, although he was planning to return to visit his Aunt Mimi right before he was murdered in December, 1980.

1977-Canada's Bachman-Turner Overdrive, who had reached the Billboard Top 40 seven times since 1974, announce that they are splitting up. Their biggest hits included "Takin' Care Of Business" (#12), "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" (#1) and "Roll On Down The Highway" (#14).

1980-Todd Rundgren, most often remembered for his 1978 hit, "Hello, It's Me", was held hostage while his house is robbed by four masked men. Rundgren, his girlfriend and three house guests were bound and gagged during the theft. It was reported that one of the intruders had been humming Todd's hit "I Saw The Light" during the robbery.

2009-Les Paul, the man who invented the solid-body electric guitar, died of complications from pneumonia at the age of 94. With Mary Ford, his wife from 1949 to 1962, he earned 36 Gold records for hits including "Vaya Con Dios" and "How High the Moon", both of which reached #1 in the US.

2015-Jimmy Page told The Daily Beast that he doesn't foresee another Led Zeppelin reunion in the future. The last time the three surviving members played together was in 2007 for a one-off show at London's O2 with John Bonham's son Jason on drums.