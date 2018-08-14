Classic Rock Almanac August 14, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Jackson Browne sues the John McCain campaign for using his song "Running on Empty" in a political ad without permission.

1994-The final day of Woodstock '94 features Arrested Development, The Allman Brothers Band, Traffic, Spin Doctors, Green Day (whose set ends in a mud fight with the audience), Paul Rodgers' Rock and Roll Revue, Porno for Pyros, The Neville Brothers, Jimmy Cliff, Peter Gabriel, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Bob Dylan.

1989-Bon Jovi's New Jersey becomes the first American album legally issued in the USSR. The group is mainly paid in firewood, since the government doesn't allow rubles to leave the country.

1978-Graham Nash becomes a U.S. citizen on bandmate David Crosby's birthday.

1970-Stephen Stills is arrested on cocaine possession charges at a motel in La Jolla, California.

1969-Johnny Cash's "A Boy Named Sue" single is certified gold.

1965-The Beatles tape a segment for the fall's first Ed Sullivan Show. The Fab Four do "I Feel Fine," "I'm Down," "Act Naturally" (with Ringo singing lead), "Ticket to Ride," "Yesterday" (with Paul backed by the string section of the show's orchestra) and "Help" (on which John stumbles over the words).

BIRTHDAYS

David Crosby - 77 years old

The singing guitarist with the bushy mustache was in The Byrds before teaming with Stephen Stills and Graham Nash (and eventually Neil Young) for far greater success. These days, he tours with CSN, Crosby-Nash and CPR, a band he formed with his son. Born 1941.