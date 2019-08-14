Classic Rock Almanac August 14, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1970-Stephen Stills is arrested on cocaine possession charges at a motel in La Jolla, California after being found crawling along a corridor in an incoherent state. He was later released on $2,500 bail.

1971-Rod Stewart's "Maggie May" is released in the US where it will reach #1 and become his first Billboard chart hit. Rod would later remark: "I cannot see how the single is such a hit. It has no melody.

2013-Allen Lanier, a founding member of Blue Oyster Cult, who scored a Billboard #12 hit in 1976 with "(Don't Fear) The Reaper", passed away after a long battle with lung disease. He was 67.

2016-Ringo Starr became the first Beatle to become a great grandfather when his granddaughter, Tatia Starkey gave birth to Stone Zakamo Low. Tatia is the daughter of Ringo's son Zak Starkey.

BORN TODAY

1941-David Crosby

singer-songwriter and guitarist, a founding member of both the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash.

1948-Bruce Thomas

bassist for Elvis Costello and the Attractions.

1951-Slim Dunlap

The Replacements