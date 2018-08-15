Classic Rock Almanac August 15, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2004-Phish play their final show before starting what will be a five year hiatus at the Coventry Festival in Coventry, Vermont.

2001-Jeff Lynne cancels a planned Electric Light Orchestra tour of the US in support of the Zoom album because of poor ticket sales.

1979-Led Zeppelin releases In Through the Out Door.

1977-Elvis Presley spends the last full day of his life driving around Memphis on his motorcycle with girlfriend Ginger Alden. That evening, he sees his dentist, Dr. Lester Hofman, to have several cavities filled.

1969-The Woodstock Music and Art Fair begins on Max Yasgur's farm in Bethel, New York. The crowd exceeds 400,000, including many who didn't buy tickets. The first day's lineup includes Richie Havens, Sweetwater, Bert Sommer, Tim Hardin, Ravi Shankar, Melanie, Arlo Guthrie, whose set begins at five minutes to midnight, and closer Joan Baez, whose entire set actually takes place on the 16th.

1965-The Beatles kick off a U.S. tour before 55,600 fans at New York's Shea Stadium with "Twist and Shout." The opening acts are Brenda Holloway, The King Curtis Band, Sounds Incorporated and Cannibal & the Headhunters. After the show, Bob Dylan visits The Beatles at the Warwick Hotel.

1962-At the Cavern Club in Liverpool, drummer Pete Best plays what he doesn't know is his final show as a member of The Beatles.

BIRTHDAYS

Tommy Aldridge - 68 years old

The drummer has played with Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy, Ozzy Osbourne, Pat Travers Band and Black Oak Arkansas. Born 1950.

Tom Johnston - 70 years old

He sang lead on such Doobie Brothers hits as "Long Train Running" and "Listen to the Music" before leaving for medical reasons in 1976. (At the time, he was replaced by Michael McDonald.) He's since returned to the group. Born 1948.