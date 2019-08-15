Classic Rock Almanac August 15, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-The Beatles' third North American tour kicks off at Shea Stadium in front of a record crowd of 55,000 fans and 2,000 security guards. It grossed $304,000, of which The Beatles' share was $160,000

1969-The Woodstock Music and Art Festival began on Max Yasgur's 600 acre farm in Bethel, New York. The three-day long festival drew a crowd of more than 500,000 people and became one of the most celebrated Rock and Folk concert festivals of all time. During the three days there were three deaths, two births and four miscarriage

1969-Three Dog Night are awarded a Gold record for their self-titled debut album. The LP featured two modest selling 45s, "Nobody" and "Try A Little Tenderness" and the group had moved on to record their second album, "Suitable for Framing" when ABC Dunhill released a third single, "One". It shot to #5 in the US and subsequent copies of the LP were labeled "Three Dog Night - One"

1970-"Looking Out My Back Door" by Credence Clearwater Revival enters the Billboard Hot 100 on its way to #2. Although some fans speculate that the song is about drugs because of its colorful, dream-like lyrics, writer John Fogerty said it was actually written for his then three-year old son, Josh.

2002-A memorial to John Lennon was unveiled in the remote Scottish village of Durness, where Lennon had spent his holidays from age seven to fifteen. The lyrics from "In My Life" were inscribed on three stones.

2012-56-year-old Bob Birch, who had been Elton John's bass player since 1992, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He had also performed with Bryan Adams, Lionel Richie, George Michael, Eric Clapton, B.B. King, Phil Collins and dozens of other top recording stars despite suffering the effects of being hit by a pick-up truck while walking in 1995.

BORN TODAY

1948-Tom Johnston

guitarist and vocalist, known principally as a founder and songwriter for The Doobie Brothers

1950-Tommy Aldridge

drums, Whitesnake