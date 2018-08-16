Classic Rock Almanac August 16, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2002-The Rolling Stones preview their Licks tour in front of a star-studded crowd of a thousand at Toronto's Palais Royale.

1979-KISS's "I Was Made for Lovin' You" is certified gold.

1979-The Knack's "My Sharona" is certified gold.

1977-Elvis Presley, 42, dies of heart failure at Graceland. Girlfriend Ginger Alden discovers his body on a bathroom floor. An autopsy finds 14 drugs in his system. Two days later, 75,000 fans attend his funeral. Elvis's last day began with painkillers from the eager-to-prescribe Doctor George Nichopoulous. He had trouble sleeping, played a brief game of racquetball, tinkered on the piano and then took a mid-morning nap. He died shortly after waking up.

1975-Peter Gabriel leaves Genesis for a solo career. Drummer Phil Collins takes over as the band's vocalist.

1974-The Ramones play CBGB in New York for the first time.

1969-The second day of Woodstock includes sets by Arlo Guthrie (who starts at five minutes to midnight) and Joan Baez (who ends at 2:00 a.m.), followed by the scheduled p.m. acts that finish before midnight. They include Santana, Canned Heat, Mountain and the Grateful Dead. There's also an unscheduled performance by John Sebastian during the afternoon.

1968-The Beatles record backing tracks for "While My Guitar Gently Weeps."

1962-The Beatles change drummers. Pete Best is replaced by Ringo Starr from Rory Storm & the Hurricanes. But for tonight's show at the Riverpark Ballroom in Chester, Johnny Hutchinson of The Big Three fills in-as he will the next day for gigs in Birkenhead and New Brighton.

1938-Delta blues legend Robert Johnson, whose songs were later popularized by Eric Clapton and others, dies at 27.

BIRTHDAYS

Barry Hay - 70 years old

Golden Earring singer-flutist. Born 1948.