Classic Rock Almanac August 16, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1962-Two years and four days after joining, Pete Best was fired from The Beatles by manager Brian Epstein, who was told by record producer George Martin that he wanted to use a more experienced session drummer on the band's recordings. John, Paul and George had long admired the work of Rory Storm And The Hurricanes' drummer Ringo Starr, who jumped at the chance to join them. After his dismissal, Pete Best would never have any further communication with his former mates. Although they did pass each other in a hallway when Pete's new band, Lee Curtis And The All Stars played The Tower in New Brighton the same night as The Beatles, neither one spoke or made eye contact.

1968-A Blues/Rock trio called Earth debuts in a Red Bank, N.J. coffee house. The guitarist and singer was 18-year-old Bruce Springsteen.

1975-Peter Gabriel announced that he was leaving Genesis. The group auditioned more than 400 singers during the next 18 months before deciding that Phil Collins, who had been the drummer for Genesis since 1970, could front the band.

BORN TODAY

1948-Barry Hay

Golden Earring

1949-Scott Asheton

drums, Iggy Pop And The Stooges