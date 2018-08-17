Classic Rock Almanac August 17, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2004-Bruce Hornsby releases Halcyon Days, with guest appearances by Sting, Eric Clapton and Elton John.

1999-Bono's wife Ali gives birth to the couple's third child, a boy they name Elijah Bob Patricius Guggi Q.

1997-Metallica's James Hetfield marries Francesca, a former costumer for the band.

1986-Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen plays his first concert since losing his left arm in a car accident at the Monsters of Rock Festival at Castle Donington in England.

1974-Bad Company, the British supergroup formed by ex-members of Free, King Crimson and Mott the Hoople, releases its debut single, "Can't Get Enough."

1969-During The Who's pre-dawn Woodstock set, Abbie Hoffman attempts to make a political speech and is literally booted offstage by Pete Townshend, who later claims he didn't recognize the Yippie rabble-rouser.

1969-The artists who actually play full sets during the day Woodstock was scheduled to have ended are Creedence Clearwater Revival, Janis Joplin, Sly and the Family Stone, The Who and Jefferson Airplane between 12:30 and 9:40 a.m. and Joe Cocker, Country Joe and the Fish, Ten Years After and The Band between 2:30 and 10:50 p.m. The festival actually concludes with six more acts on August 18th.

1964-The Kinks' "You Really Got Me" is released in the UK.

1960-The Beatles play their first gig in Hamburg.

BIRTHDAYS

Gilby Clarke - 56 years old

Solo/ex-Rock Star Supernova/ex-Heart/ex-Guns n' Roses guitarist. Born 1962.

Sib Hashian (John Thomas Hashian)-Died in 2017

The drummer played on the first two Boston albums and later settled a back-royalties suit against Tom Scholz out of court. He died at 67 during a performance on a Legends of Rock cruise on March 22nd, 2017. Born 1949.