Classic Rock Almanac August 17, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1960-The Beatles perform for the first time using that name. They appear at the Indra Club in Hamburg, Germany, where they play for four and half hours a night and six hours on the weekend, during a 48 night stay.

1968-Cashbox magazine lists The Doors' "Hello, I Love You" as the best selling single in America. After charges of plagiarism, UK courts would rule that the tune was lifted from The Kinks' "All Day and All of the Night" and British royalties would go to Ray Davies.

1968-Deep Purple's "Hush" is released in the US where it will climb to #4 by mid-September.

1974-Keyboardist Patrick Moraz was hired to replace Rick Wakeman in Yes. Moraz would stay for 3 years, playing on only one album, "Relayer". Wakeman returned for the next Yes album, "Going For The One."

1989-Eagles' drummer Don Henley expresses his displeasure over Joe Walsh performing "Life In The Fast Lane" while touring with Ringo Starr. "He wrote the little guitar riff in the intro and that's all", complained Henley.

2004-After thirteen years, General Motors stopped using Bob Seger's "Like A Rock" in their ads for the Chevy Silverado pickup. Seger would tell The New York Times that the song was actually inspired by the end of a long term relationship.

BORN TODAY

1949-Sib Hashian

drums, Boston

1962-Gilby Clarke

musician, singer, songwriter and record producer best known for a enure as the rhythm guitarist with Guns N' Roses.

1965-Steve Gorman

drummer with The Black Crowes