Classic Rock Almanac August 18, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1999-Santana's Supernatural goes platinum after nine weeks on the Billboard charts, and jumps into the Top 10 for the first time.

1997-The Rolling Stones announce their world tour during a press conference underneath New York's Brooklyn Bridge. Mick Jagger drives Keith, Charlie and Ronnie across the bridge to the press conference in a 1955 Cadillac convertible.

1986-Bon Jovi releases Slippery When Wet.

1984-The annual Monsters of Rock festival rocks England's Castle Donnington, with AC/DC, Van Halen, Motley Crue and Ozzy Osbourne on the bill.

1978-Who Are You, The Who's last album with drummer Keith Moon, is released.

1977-The Police perform as a trio for the first time after guitarist Henri Padovani leaves the band.

1973-The Doobie Brothers release "China Grove."

1973-Jethro Tull hits number-one on the album chart with A Passion Play.

1969-Although it wasn't scheduled to, the Woodstock festival actually ends on this day. Between midnight and around 11:10 am when Jimi Hendrix leaves the stage, there are sets by Johnny Winter, Blood, Sweat and Tears, Crosby, Still, Nash and Young, The Paul Butterfield Blues Band, Sha Na Na and Hendrix, with his new band Gypsy Sun and Rainbows.

1967-The Rolling Stones release "We Love You," their first single following Mick Jagger and Keith Richards's drug trial in London. The song opens with the clang of jail doors.

BIRTHDAYS

Brian Tichy - 50 years old

S.U.N. guitarist/ex-Whitesnake/ex-Foreigner/ex-Billy Idol drummer. Born 1968.

Dennis Elliott - 68 years old

The Londoner was Foreigner's original drummer. Born 1950.