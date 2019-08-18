Classic Rock Almanac August 18, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1962-After a two hour rehearsal, Ringo Starr plays on stage with The Beatles for the first time at Hulme Hall in Port Sunlight, Birkenhead.

1964-The Beatles fly across the Atlantic to begin their first full concert tour of the US, with the debut show slated for the following day at The Cow Palace in San Francisco. Opening acts included The Righteous Brothers, The Exciters, Jackie DeShannon and Bill Black's Combo.

1969-The Woodstock festival closes after morning performances by The Paul Butterfield Blues Band, Sha Na Na and finally, at 9 AM, Jimi Hendrix, who performs his rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner".

1969-Mick Jagger nearly had his hand blown off when an old gun backfired during the filming the movie Ned Kelly in Australia.

1973-According to Cashbox Magazine, Wings had the best selling single in the US with "Live And Let Die". Produced by George Martin, the Grammy nominated song was written specifically for the James Bond film of the same name.

1973-The Doobie Brothers' "China Grove" is released. A month later it will crack the Hot 100 and eventually reach #15. The song is based on a real town in Texas with the same name, however, the mention of "samurai swords" is inaccurate, as they were in fact Japanese, not Chinese.

1997-The Rolling Stones announce plans for their upcoming Bridges To Babylon tour in grand style. The band rolls up to the Brooklyn Bridge in New York in a red '55 Cadillac with Mick at the wheel.

BORN TODAY

1950-Dennis Elliott

drummer with Foreigner

1956-Tony Garnier

bassist, best known as an accompanist to Bob Dylan, with whom he has played since 1989.