Classic Rock Almanac August 19, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1997-Fleetwood Mac releases a live reunion album, The Dance.

1984-Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys is arrested on the floor of the Republican National Convention in Dallas and charged with criminal trespass. He is released on $200 bond and the charge is later dropped.

1969-Woodstock stars Jefferson Airplane, David Crosby and Joni Mitchell--who didn't attend the concert but would write the definitive song about it--are guests on T-V's Dick Cavett Show. (Jimi Hendrix was supposed to be on as well but overslept and missed the taping.)

1967-Ringo Starr becomes a father for the second time as wife Maureen gives birth to a son, Jason Starkey. "All You Need Is Love" reaches number-one for the first time, while Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band begins its eighth straight week at the top of the album chart.

1966-The Beatles perform a pair of shows, drawing a combined 20-thousand fans, at the Mid-South Coliseum in Memphis. Eight-thousand protesters, incensed at John Lennon's remarks about Jesus, rally in the city.

1962-Ringo Starr plays the Cavern Club in Liverpool for the first time as a member of The Beatles. George Harrison gets a black eye after Pete Best fans start a fight.

BIRTHDAYS

John Deacon - 67 years old

Ex-Queen bassist. Born 1951.

Ian Gillan - 73 years old

Deep Purple/ex-Black Sabbath/solo singer. Born 1945.

Ginger Baker (Peter Baker) - 79 years old

The English drummer, whose long career has included stints in Cream, Blind Faith, Airforce, Baker Gurvitz Army, Masters of Reality and Ginger Baker's Jazz Confusion, is the subject of a 2012 documentary film titled Beware of Mr. Baker. His 2010 book Hellraiser is subtitled "The autobiography of the world's greatest drummer." Born 1939.