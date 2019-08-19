Classic Rock Almanac August 19, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-More than six months after their first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show, The Beatles arrive in California to kick off their first American tour at the 17,000 seat Cow Palace in San Francisco. After a 33 minute concert, John, Paul, Ringo and George were whisked away by ambulance after their limousine was swarmed by fans. Joining them for the entire tour was journalist Ivor Davis, who would later chronicle his experience in the book The Beatles and Me on Tour.

1966-The Beatles are on the receiving end of an assassination threat during a concert in Memphis, Tennessee. During the second show, a firecracker is thrown on stage, but the band continued to play and the night went on without further incident.

1967-Ringo Starr and his wife Maureen have a baby boy named Jason. On the same day, The Beatles' "All You Need Is Love" hits #1 the Pop charts.

1980-A crowd of 1,400 riots in Toronto when Alice Cooper cancels a show due to illness.

2005-A bronze statue of Thin Lizzy front man Phil Lynott was unveiled in his hometown of Dublin, Ireland. The ceremony was attended by his former band members Gary Moore, Brian Robertson and Scott Gorham.

2013-Richie Havens' ashes were scattered from a plane across the site of the original Woodstock concert. He was the first act to perform at the 1969 event held in upstate New York, where he made history with his performance of "Freedom". Havens died last April from a heart attack at the age of 72.

BORN TODAY

1939-Ginger Baker

drummer with Cream

1945-Ian Gillan

singer and songwriter from Deep Purple

1951-John Deacon

bass, Queen