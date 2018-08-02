Classic Rock Almanac August 2, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2004-Led Zeppelin decline to allow their Live Aid performance to be included on an upcoming DVD because they consider their performance to have been sub-standard. Instead, Jimmy Page and Robert Plant pledge proceeds from a forthcoming Page and Plant DVD to charity, while John Paul Jones donates his proceeds from his current US tour with Mutual Admiration Society.

2000-At a UN luncheon, David Crosby is honored for producing the TV documentary Stand and Be Counted, which chronicles the link between music and activism.

1987-Billy Joel performs in Leningrad.

1978-Boston releases its second album, Don't Look Back.

1971-Paul McCartney releases "Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey," his first post-Beatles number-one hit.

1969-Bob Dylan and his wife Sara show up unexpectedly at his 10-year high school reunion in Hibbing, Minnesota. They leave when a drunk tries to pick a fight with him.

1968-The Doors and The Who play to 16,000 fans at the Singer Bowl in Flushing Meadows Park (site of the 1964-'65 New York World's Fair). While The Doors are on stage, a broken chair is thrown onstage and Jim Morrison throws it back. A heavy police presence keeps order and protects the band.

1964-The Beatles get a positive movie review from Associated Press critic Bob Thomas. "The surprise is that [A Hard Day's Night is] good....the longhaired quartet may be with us for a long time to come--not as freaks but as qualified entertainers."

1963-In London, 17-year-old guitarist Eric Clapton quits The Roosters to form Casey Jones and the Engineers.

BIRTHDAYS

Joe Lynn Turner (Joseph Linquito) - 67 years old

New Jersey-born rock singer (solo/Rated X, Rainbow/ex-Deep Purple/ex-Hughes-Turner Project/ex-Fandango/others). Born 1951.

Jim Capaldi-Died in 2005

The drummer-vocalist joined Steve Winwood, Dave Mason and Chris Wood in Traffic. He also released more than a dozen solo albums that yielded such minor hits as "It's Alright" and "That's Love." He died of stomach cancer on January 28th, 2005 at 60. Born 1944.