Classic Rock Almanac August 2, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1975-The Eagles enjoy the second of their five Billboard #1 hits with "One Of These Nights", as the album of the same name led the Hot 200 Albums chart. The single, which featured Don Felder's classic guitar solo, reached #23 in the UK.

1980-Deep Purple scored their third UK #1 album with "Deepest Purple", a collection of their greatest hits up to that time.

2007-Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards signed a deal reportedly worth more than $7 million to write his autobiography. The book, which traces his life from cherubic choirboy to Rock 'n' Roll survivor, hit stores in the Fall of 2010.

BORN TODAY

1951-Joe Lynn Turner

singer, Rainbow, Deep Purple.

1957-Butch Vig

record producer and the drummer with Garbage. Produced Sonic Youth, The Smashing Pumpkins' Gish and Nirvana's Nevermind album