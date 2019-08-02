Classic Rock Almanac August 2, 2019
ANNIVERSARIES
1975-The Eagles enjoy the second of their five Billboard #1 hits with "One Of These Nights", as the album of the same name led the Hot 200 Albums chart. The single, which featured Don Felder's classic guitar solo, reached #23 in the UK.
1980-Deep Purple scored their third UK #1 album with "Deepest Purple", a collection of their greatest hits up to that time.
2007-Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards signed a deal reportedly worth more than $7 million to write his autobiography. The book, which traces his life from cherubic choirboy to Rock 'n' Roll survivor, hit stores in the Fall of 2010.
BORN TODAY
1951-Joe Lynn Turner
singer, Rainbow, Deep Purple.
1957-Butch Vig
record producer and the drummer with Garbage. Produced Sonic Youth, The Smashing Pumpkins' Gish and Nirvana's Nevermind album